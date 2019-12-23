‘Secular India’ Instagram Post Tagged Fake by Brazil Fact-Checkers
On Monday, 23 December, an Instagram user by the name of ‘MemeMinister.mp4’ put up a story which read, ‘India is a Secular country’ which was rated as ‘false information’ by two third-party fact-checking organisations – Agencia Lupa and Aos Fatos – on the social media platform.
The label, which appears prominently, hides the content behind an overlay, but users can choose to view the story by clicking on the ‘See Post’ option which appears at the bottom of the story.
Similarly, the overlay allows a user to see the reason behind the post having been marked ‘false’. On clicking the ‘See Why’ option, we discovered that the two aforementioned organisations, which are based out of Brazil, had tagged the content.
But the stories which have been used to mark the ‘Secular India’ post as false have nothing to do with the content in the post. Instead, for both the organisations, a story related to Swedish environmentalist Greta Thunberg appears.
Facebook had recently expanded the scope of its fact-checking program, of which The Quint is a party, to Instagram earlier in December, allowing fact-checkers to mark content in order to help people understand what’s true and what’s not.
The Quint has reached out to the third-party fact checkers and Facebook for comment and this copy will be updated as and when we receive a response.
