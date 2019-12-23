‘Secular India’ Instagram Post Tagged Fake by Brazil Fact-Checkers

On Monday, 23 December, an Instagram user by the name of ‘MemeMinister.mp4’ put up a story which read, ‘India is a Secular country’ which was rated as ‘false information’ by two third-party fact-checking organisations – Agencia Lupa and Aos Fatos – on the social media platform.

The label, which appears prominently, hides the content behind an overlay, but users can choose to view the story by clicking on the ‘See Post’ option which appears at the bottom of the story.