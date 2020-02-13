10 Poems That Will Fill Your Heart With Love This Valentine’s Day
’Tis the season of love. Those of you who have a special someone in your life, and even those of you who don’t, simply get cozy and read some beautiful love poems. They will remind you that no matter what, no matter how hard things are or dark days get, love is greater than everything.

William Shakespeare

(Photo: The Quint)

Pablo Neruda

(Photo: The Quint)

Alexander Pushkin

(Photo: The Quint)

Will Durant

(Photo: The Quint)

Charles Bukowski

(Photo: The Quint)

Mawlana Jalal-al-Din Rumi

(Photo: The Quint)

WB Yeats

(Photo: The Quint)

Noor Ibn Najam

(Photo: The Quint)

Walter Savage Landor

(Photo: The Quint)

P B Shelley

(Photo: The Quint)

