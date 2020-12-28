Xiaomi Mocks Apple for No Charger, Gets Trolled for Doing the Same

Nothing goes unnoticed on the internet!

Xiaomi Mocks Apple for No Charger, Gets Trolled for Doing the Same
After Apple removed the power adapter from the retail box of their iPhone 12 this year, Xiaomi wasted no time in trolling them. They put out the following post mocking Apple’s decision:

"Don't worry, we didn't leave anything out of the box with the #Mi10TPro"

Soon after this, Xiaomi launched its new phone Mi 11, which, you guessed it, does not have a power adapter as well! Hypocrisy much? Twitter thought so. Here’s how users reacted to the news:

