WTF News Of The Wek: Shinchan Tops Exams, Bear Visits & More

A Nebraska man recently addressed the Lincoln City Council about an issue he believes to be of utmost importance - the naming of boneless chicken wings. According to Ander Christensen, "Boneless chicken wings are just chicken tenders, which are already boneless." Hence, they should be called “Buffalo-style chicken tenders,” “wet tenders,” “saucy nuggs” or even just “trash.” In a moving speech, he said, "Lincoln has the opportunity to be a social leader in this country." The opportunity, of course, is renaming boneless chicken wings.

Go grab some tissues before you watch the speech: