WTF News Of The Wek: Shinchan Tops Exams, Bear Visits & More
The most bizarre headlines from around the world.
Here's a weekly round-up of the most peculiar and strange things that surprised the internet this week.
1. Too Hot To Handle. Literally.
A video of a woman casually opening the emergency exit to go walk on the aircraft's wing because she wanted some fresh air recently surfaced on the internet and people couldn't believe their eyes. The woman was reportedly feeling very hot and had even complained about the same. Her children, who accompanied her on the flight, were surprised to see her strolling on the wing of the aircraft. I don't blame them!
2. Shinchan Tops In Bengal College
Yep, you read that right. Recently, the name "Shinchan" mysteriously appeared at the top of Siliguri College's BSc Honours merit list and left everyone confused. The anomaly was spotted soon and the list was immediately removed from the college's website. The college has launched a police complaint against the "act of mischief."
3. Imagine Paying 4 Lakhs For A... Four-Leafed Plant
In the current economy, 4 lakhs is quite a bit of money. But in New Zealand it's just the cost of a plant with four leaves. FOUR. LEAVES. Can you believe that? A rare variegated houseplant, called rhaphidophora tetrasperma recently, sparked a bidding war on New Zealand's biggest trading site, Trade Me for its unique colouring and ended up being sold for NZ$ 8,150. Which, if you calculate, is almost 4 lakh INR.
Captalism is wild.
4. The Bear Necessities
Nothing beats the good old feeling of bumping into a...bear while grocery shopping. In a supermarket in North California, visitors were surprised to see a bear casually strolling in the aisles. But this isn't the first time an incident like this has been reported. In August, another bear had been spotted visiting the same store and walking out with a bag of tortilla chips. I guess bears have cravings too.
5. One Man's Fight To Rename Boneless Chicken Wings
A Nebraska man recently addressed the Lincoln City Council about an issue he believes to be of utmost importance - the naming of boneless chicken wings. According to Ander Christensen, "Boneless chicken wings are just chicken tenders, which are already boneless." Hence, they should be called “Buffalo-style chicken tenders,” “wet tenders,” “saucy nuggs” or even just “trash.” In a moving speech, he said, "Lincoln has the opportunity to be a social leader in this country." The opportunity, of course, is renaming boneless chicken wings.
Go grab some tissues before you watch the speech:
