With every passing day, the coronavirus pandemic is witnessing new heroes who are contributing to the situation in their own way. Women prisoners from Jaipur are the latest to join this list!According to a report by News18, female prisoners from the Jaipur jail are busy making face masks. While some are sewing, others are using thread and needle.So far, they've already made 70,000 face masks and also motivated other prisons to do the same.The face masks made by these prisoners are sent to 'Ashayen', which is a jail shop. Many NGOs procure these masks from this jail shop and then distribute them amongst the needy. Each mask costs a nominal Rs 8 and is quite economical. Everyone knows that face masks are currently one of our most effective tools when it comes to taking precaution against COVID.According to the report, the women making these masks are also eager to rebrand themselves.They don't want to be associated with the 'criminal' tag and instead want to spend their time doing something useful that can contribute to society.Additionally, prisoners at Udaipur Mahila Jail have also been making face masks. They have made almost 4,000 masks. Udaipur's Deputy Jailer Beena Meena told News18, "There are around 42 women in the Mahila Bandi Sudhar Grah, who have been working through the day to get the masks ready so that they can help people in their fight against Covid-19. Sometimes, they work till midnight to finish preparing their quota of face masks."(With inputs from News18)