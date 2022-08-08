Woman Celebrates Her Grandfather's Honorary Doctorate at 75 with a Photoshoot
Manikaran Dulku, the user who shared the video, also posted some adorable pictures of her grandparents' photoshoot.
There isn't a more heartwarming feeling than making your family and especially your grandparents happy. Thanks to the internet, we get to witness one such endearing moment between families that make our day.
One such video has gone viral on the internet where Mankiran Dulku, a Tiktok user, celebrated her grandfather's honorary doctorate degree by arranging a photoshoot for him and his wife. This wholesome video is being applauded by the netizens.
Manikaran who runs an account called 'nani.and.i' keeps sharing videos and pictures with her nani (grandmother). She shared adorable pictures from the photoshoot along with the now viral behind-the-scenes video from the same photoshoot where she can be seen along with her grandparents.
Manikaran's grandfather has earned an Honorary Doctorate of Philosophy from Royal American University. In the pictures, the couple can be seen posing with a medal and the degree certificate.
The video has been shared by sikhexpo, and since then received some beautiful comments.
