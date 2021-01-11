Bizarre! Where Did ‘ME’ From The Amazon Prime Video Logo Vanish?
Where did ‘ME’ go?
We have stepped into the new year, but bizarre things haven’t stopped happening. Just this morning we noticed something quite unusual. While we were scrolling through our Instagram feed, we found that the ‘ME’ from the Amazon Prime Video logo was missing. We refreshed the page and checked the internet connection just to be sure, the but the ‘ME’ was still missing.
The Mystery Deepens
We instantly checked their Twitter and Facebook pages, and ‘ME’ had disappeared from there too.
Hints to the rescue
We probed a little further and saw that the brand has dropped some hints. Like their Instagram bio says ‘Fairytale co s to life’. Notice how the ‘ME’ is missing from the word ‘comes’.
Then there’s also a tweet from their handle asking ‘Where is ME’.
What’s happening?
Now honestly, we can’t help but speculate on what can possibly be the reason for the missing ‘ME’. Is this some sort of a technical glitch or is it a marketing gimmick? Or still worse - is this the work of an angry graphic designer? Or is 2021 simply acting up?
Well, guess, we will only have to wait for the brand to drop more hints or come out clean on the missing ‘ME’.
*Goes to back to furiously checking Amazon Prime Video social pages for more clues*
