'What if I Have to Kiss Him': Maskless Duo Argues With Delhi Cops
An FIR was later filed against the duo.
In a video that has gone viral, it can be seen how a man and woman, identified later as Abha and Pankaj residing in the Patel Nagar area of Delhi, were travelling in their car and were stopped by the police for not wearing masks.
When they are told to wear one, they start arguing and bickering with the two policemen, and the interaction quickly turned aggressive as the duo started yelling at the police.
When told to wear a mask, Abha argues and says, "What if I kiss him right now? What can you do then?", as a way to defend themselves and the fact that they weren't wearing masks.
In the video uploaded by ANI, the couple is seen constantly arguing with the police, and after a point, they even parked their cars towards the side of the road, got off their cars, and then continued their argument.
The video is captioned, "A couple misbehaved with Delhi Police personnel in Daryaganj area earlier today after they were stopped & asked the reason for not wearing face masks. "An FIR under various sections of IPC has been lodged against them," say police." Check it out here:
Abha also claimed to have cleared her UPSC exams and that she is the daughter of a sub-inspector; to which the police pointed out her obligation to behave even more responsibly.
Abha can be heard telling the cops, "What drama are you people doing in the name of corona?". Finally, an FIR under various sections of the IPC was lodged against the duo for flouting social distancing and COVID19 restrictions.
Delhi registered a total of 25,462 coronavirus infections and 161 deaths on Sunday, its highest-ever spike till date.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.