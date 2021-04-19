'What if I Have to Kiss Him': Maskless Duo Argues With Delhi Cops

In a video that has gone viral, it can be seen how a man and woman, identified later as Abha and Pankaj residing in the Patel Nagar area of Delhi, were travelling in their car and were stopped by the police for not wearing masks.

When they are told to wear one, they start arguing and bickering with the two policemen, and the interaction quickly turned aggressive as the duo started yelling at the police.

When told to wear a mask, Abha argues and says, "What if I kiss him right now? What can you do then?", as a way to defend themselves and the fact that they weren't wearing masks.

In the video uploaded by ANI, the couple is seen constantly arguing with the police, and after a point, they even parked their cars towards the side of the road, got off their cars, and then continued their argument.

The video is captioned, "A couple misbehaved with Delhi Police personnel in Daryaganj area earlier today after they were stopped & asked the reason for not wearing face masks. "An FIR under various sections of IPC has been lodged against them," say police." Check it out here: