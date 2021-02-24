Watch: Woman Ranting About Returning to Office is Relatable AF

Adjusting to the new normal was hard for everyone. But just as we have gotten used to the work-from-home set up, offices are starting to open up.

After almost a year of working from home, many employees are now being asked to get back to work in person. Unhappy with this decision, a social media user, Harjas Sethi, posted a hilarious rant about going back to work and meeting people.

Sethi says in the video that just reading the email subject ‘return to office’ scared her to death!

Watch the video here: