Watch: This Dadi Bowling a Strike in a Saree Will Steal Your Heart
The video was uploaded by the woman's grandson on Twitter, and has since gone viral.
A recent video of a grandmother bowling a strike while wearing a saree has gone viral on Twitter. The video was first shared by the woman's grandson, Sudarshan Krishnamurthy, where she is seen bowling the strike and following it by masking up in style.
Krishnamurthy posted the video with the caption, "Hi Twitter, please appreciate my grandma bowling a strike in her saree, and then proceeding to ensure her mask covers her nose #QueenShit, if you ask me!"
Check out the full video here:
Netizens are loving the savage way in which the grandmother bowled the strike and proceeded to casually put on her mask correctly. Here is how they reacted:
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.