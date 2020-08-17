98-Year-Old Retired Navy Veteran Recovers From COVID-19
Sepoy Ramu Laxman Sakpal is a resident of Nerul.
Across the world we've come across several instances of the elderly recovering from COVID-19 and each time that happens, it's cause to celebrate as experts say that the elderly are at more risk to the virus.
Recently, a 98-year-old war veteran recovered from the novel coronavirus reported news agency ANI.
According to ANI, Sepoy Ramu Laxman Sakpal was diagnosed with pneumonia due to COVID a few weeks ago. However, he underwent necessary treatment and his situation was brought under control. He successfuly fought against the virus.
A resident of Nerul, Navi Mumbai, Sakpal underwent treatment at the Naval Hospital Ship Asvini.
To cheer him up further and celebrate his victory, Sakpal was given a "warm farewell" at INHS Asvini, which is the primary naval healthcare centre. INHS Asvini is a facility dedicated to caring and serving retired COVID-19 patients from Navy, Army, Air Force and Coast Guard.
There have been many other such instances as well. Recently, the story of a 110-year-old woman from Karnataka who recently recovered from COVID in just five days was also reported.
According to reports, the 110-year-old woman, named Siddamma, was admitted in the hospital on 27 July. She was discharged on Saturday, 1 August and headed home for some healthy rest.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.