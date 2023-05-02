Viral Video Of Man Selling Gold Kulfi Divides Desi Twitter

From bizarre food combinations (like this popular clip of jalebi and aloo sabzi being sold together) to viral dishes like the NMACC Daulat Chat, it's not uncommon to find never-seen-before food attractions on social media.
The newest entry to this ever-expanding landscape of gastronomical delights is a kulfi wrapped in a 24K gold leaf. An Instagram user shared a clip of street vendor in Indore selling gold kulfi for ₹351.
The video shows the vendor, decked in gold, wrapping standard kulfis in the gold leaf. Take a look:
Since the time of uploading, the clip has garnered 754K views and 44.6K likes. Netizens have been abuzz with thoughts, opinions and reactions to this culinary attraction.
While some are joking about the validity of the "gold", others are expressing their disappointment at the price of the kulfi.
Check what Instagram users are saying here:
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)