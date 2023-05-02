ADVERTISEMENT

Viral Video Of Man Selling Gold Kulfi Divides Desi Twitter

An Instagram user commented, "From now on, I will put silver chocobar and sell it for 70 more than this."

From bizarre food combinations (like this popular clip of jalebi and aloo sabzi being sold together) to viral dishes like the NMACC Daulat Chat, it's not uncommon to find never-seen-before food attractions on social media.

The newest entry to this ever-expanding landscape of gastronomical delights is a kulfi wrapped in a 24K gold leaf. An Instagram user shared a clip of street vendor in Indore selling gold kulfi for ₹351.

The video shows the vendor, decked in gold, wrapping standard kulfis in the gold leaf. Take a look:

Since the time of uploading, the clip has garnered 754K views and 44.6K likes. Netizens have been abuzz with thoughts, opinions and reactions to this culinary attraction.

While some are joking about the validity of the "gold", others are expressing their disappointment at the price of the kulfi.

Check what Instagram users are saying here:

