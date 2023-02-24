There’s a Cringy Desi Version of ‘Vampire Diaries’ and Netizens Want to Know Why
The only thing that's seriously 'ghayal' here are my brain cells!
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
From TV characters turning into flies and naagins, to performing plastic surgery on the road with a plastic mask. All of these Indian shows make us wonder how more absurd things can get!
And well, the answer to that question is they can get really really absurd and cringe-worthy! Case in point, this viral clip from the show Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal.
Apparently, the show is based on werewolves and this particular scene where the man is literally sucking the blood out of this woman, is supposed to be a 'romantic' one.
Now I can't speak for everyone, but I for one, would like to call it a parasitic relationship at best.
Anyway, clearly this clip has left me with more questions than answers, and despite the curiosity, I refuse to get sucked (pun-intended) into this wormhole!
The netizens, however, have a lot to say about the scene.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from neon and social-buzz
Topics: Viral Bizarre indian serials
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.