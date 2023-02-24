ADVERTISEMENT

There’s a Cringy Desi Version of ‘Vampire Diaries’ and Netizens Want to Know Why

The only thing that's seriously 'ghayal' here are my brain cells!

Jhalak Jain
Published
Social Buzz
2 min read
There's a Cringy Desi Version of 'Vampire Diaries' and Netizens Want to Know Why
From TV characters turning into flies and naagins, to performing plastic surgery on the road with a plastic mask. All of these Indian shows make us wonder how more absurd things can get!

And well, the answer to that question is they can get really really absurd and cringe-worthy! Case in point, this viral clip from the show Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal.

Apparently, the show is based on werewolves and this particular scene where the man is literally sucking the blood out of this woman, is supposed to be a 'romantic' one.

Now I can't speak for everyone, but I for one, would like to call it a parasitic relationship at best.

Anyway, clearly this clip has left me with more questions than answers, and despite the curiosity, I refuse to get sucked (pun-intended) into this wormhole!

The netizens, however, have a lot to say about the scene.

Topics:  Viral   Bizarre   indian serials 

