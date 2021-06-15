Punjab: Villagers Build Area's First Mosque for Muslim Brethren
"They are very happy that a mosque will be our tenth place of worship," said the Sarpanch about the Muslim families.
In a fantastic display of brotherhood and communal harmony, resident of Punjab's Moga Bhaloor village rallied to build a mosque for their Muslim neighbours on Sunday, 13 June.
The village had 7 gurdwaras and 2 temples, but no mosques. That is when the residents decided to do something special for the Muslims of the area and built them a mosque.
The most astonishing thing about the incident is that the villagers went out of their way to build this mosque even though only 4 families in the village are actually Muslim.
The Sarpanch of the village, Pala Singh, said, "There was a mosque before Partition in 1947 but its structure turned to ruins with time. We have four Muslim families in the village that chose to stay back and since then, Hindu, Muslim and Sikh families live in harmony in our village. However, all of us wanted that Muslim families too have their place of worship, so it was decided that the mosque will rebuilt on the land where it existed earlier," in a statement to The Indian Express.
Pala Singh also talked about the difficulties they faced while building the mosque when it suddenly started raining. The downpour began when they were laying the foundation, and everyone was feeling disheartened. But they opened up a nearby Gurudwara and held a programme there, making everyone's celebration enjoyable.
Talking about the Muslim family's response to this gesture, Pala Singh said, "They are very happy that a mosque will be our tenth place of worship."
A lot of villagers have donated money to make this mosque a possibility. Donations have ranged from Rs 100 to Rs 1 lakh as members of all communities have lent their hand to this special project.
(With inputs from The Indian Express).
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.