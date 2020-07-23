Varanasi Paan Seller Opens For Business In a PPE Suit And Mask
He has also been sanitizing his currency.
Doctors aren't the only ones wearing PPE kits while at work, paan sellers are too! A Varanasi-based paan seller is taking all precautions as he gets back to the daily grind and he's doing so by wearing a PPE kit while sitting and interacting with customers at his paan shop.
In a video by NDTV, Vishal Chaurasia can be seen dressed from head to toe in a PPE suit. He can also be seen wearing a face mask underneath the PPE suit as well as surgical gloves as he tends to his customers.
Speaking to NDTV he said, "Thousands of customers come to me everyday and I don't know who has what. I buy 1-2 litres of sanitiser and let everyone use it."
Vishal's efforts don't end there. He is also particular about other things like the currency he uses.
Vishal has been sanitising the currency that he exchanges as well.
In the video, Vishal urges other paan sellers and vendors also to wear PPE suits, despite the heat because he believes that precaution should be top priority.
Naturally, Vishal's efforts are being appreciated by his customers who feel comfortable and safe purchasing paan from his shop.
Vishal is a great example of how people across the country are adapting to the new normal. Despite the lockdown being lifted in many places, COVID cases are still on a rise and taking precation is of utmost importance right now.
(With inputs from NDTV)
