Picture of Uttarakhand Minister's Mask on His Toe Goes Viral, Twitter Reacts
Swami Yatishwaranand's picture with his face mask on his toe has gone viral.
Swami Yatishwaranand, a minister of state in Uttarakhand's BJP government was recently seen with his mask hanging off his toe, instead of on his face. A picture of him sitting like this during a meeting has gone viral on Twitter.
Four other people in the picture are without a mask too, including ministers Bishan Singh Chuphal and Subodh Uniyal. However, Yatishwaranand's mask is the one that has caught the eye of netizens online, who were both surprised and confused to have witnessed something like this.
Here is how they reacted:
