Minister Tries to Douse Forest Fire With Bush, Netizens Unamused

Harak Singh Rawat, the forest minister of Uttarakhand, was recently seen dousing forest fires with a bush in a viral video on social media. The state has reported over 1000 cases of forest fires in the past 6 months and about 45 cases only on Sunday.

Amid this, Rawat's viral video has left netizens unimpressed. He is seen holding a single bush in his hand and trying to put out the fire by himself in the video uploaded by a user with the caption, "Uttarakhand forest minister @drhsrawatuk with his staff members dousing forest fire in Pauri district Monday evening @IndianExpress". Check it out here: