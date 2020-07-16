UP Farmer's Son Scores 98.2%, Gets Full Scholarship to Cornell Uni
Anurag Tiwari hails from Sarasan village in Lakhimpur district.
Scoring a whopping 98.2% in his class 12 board exams has cemented Anurag Tiwari's admission at a prestigious US Ivy League university - Cornell University, reported news agency Press Trust of India. Tiwari hails from a small village in Uttar Pradesh - Sarasan village in Lakhimpur district, where his father works as a farmer. Tiwari has also bagged a full scholarship to Cornell University.
Tiwari is excited and looking forward to studying Economics at Cornell University in New York.
Tiwari was a humanities student who scored 95 marks in Matsh, 99 in Politicial Science, 97 in English and 100 marks each in History and Economics. He appeared for the CBSE class 12 exams earlier this year, the results of which were announced on Monday.
Tiwar had already scored 1,370 on his Scholastic Assessment Test (SAT), a popular criteria for admission in American colleges, and gotten a seat. His admission finalisation depended on his board exams which too he has aced!
But for Tiwari this did not come easy. To pursue his education, Tiwari had to enroll into a residential school in Sitapur district. Tiwari's family includes his parents Kamalpati Tiwari and Sangeeta Tiwari and his three elder sisters. Tiwari initially experienced some reluctance from his parents but his sisters supported him and convinced the parents to let him move out of their village for his education.
Tiwari speaks in fluent english and says that it's something he was able to pick up and perfect at his school in Sitapur.
Owing to the pandemic, Tiwari will not be flying to the US right now. However, he is hoping to make it there by February 2021. He has ambitious plans of returning to India eventually and contributing to the education sector here.
(With inputs from PTI)
