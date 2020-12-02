Twitter Tags Amit Malviya's Tweet as 'Manipulated', Netizens Happy

Amit Malviya is the BJP IT Cell head.

Quint NEON
Published
Social Buzz
2 min read
Twitter Tags Amit Malviya's Tweet as 'Manipulated', Netizens Happy
i

On 28 November, Amit Malviya, BJP's Information & Technology head, shared a video on Twitter. The video, which showed two versions of another video with the labels 'propaganda' and 'reality', was in response to a tweet by Rahul Gandhi.

However, Twitter India soon labelled Amit Malviya's tweet as 'Manipulated media.'

Take a look:

Twitter Tags Amit Malviya's Tweet as 'Manipulated', Netizens Happy

Twitter users were happy with the social media platform's response to the misinformation. Here's how they reacted:

"Finally some good news for Indian Twitter users"

Twitter Tags Amit Malviya's Tweet as 'Manipulated', Netizens Happy

"A good first step"

Twitter Tags Amit Malviya's Tweet as 'Manipulated', Netizens Happy

"@TwitterIndia calling out propaganda in India"

Twitter Tags Amit Malviya's Tweet as 'Manipulated', Netizens Happy

"Funny Days Ahead"

Twitter Tags Amit Malviya's Tweet as 'Manipulated', Netizens Happy

"It's a start"

Twitter Tags Amit Malviya's Tweet as 'Manipulated', Netizens Happy
Twitter Tags Amit Malviya's Tweet as 'Manipulated', Netizens Happy
Twitter Tags Amit Malviya's Tweet as 'Manipulated', Netizens Happy
Twitter Tags Amit Malviya's Tweet as 'Manipulated', Netizens Happy

The Quint was able to verify that the video shared by Malviya was a cropped version and the longer video of the same showed police personnel standing one after the other and the baton of the other cop almost touching the leg of the farmer.

Also Read
BJP’s Amit Malviya Uses Cropped Video to Discredit Farmer Protests
BJP’s Amit Malviya Uses Cropped Video to Discredit Farmer Protests

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!