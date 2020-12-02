Twitter Tags Amit Malviya's Tweet as 'Manipulated', Netizens Happy
Amit Malviya is the BJP IT Cell head.
On 28 November, Amit Malviya, BJP's Information & Technology head, shared a video on Twitter. The video, which showed two versions of another video with the labels 'propaganda' and 'reality', was in response to a tweet by Rahul Gandhi.
However, Twitter India soon labelled Amit Malviya's tweet as 'Manipulated media.'
Take a look:
Twitter users were happy with the social media platform's response to the misinformation. Here's how they reacted:
"Finally some good news for Indian Twitter users"
"A good first step"
"@TwitterIndia calling out propaganda in India"
"Funny Days Ahead"
"It's a start"
The Quint was able to verify that the video shared by Malviya was a cropped version and the longer video of the same showed police personnel standing one after the other and the baton of the other cop almost touching the leg of the farmer.
