Twitter Salutes Man For Not Letting People Dump Garbage In River

Recently, IFS officer Sweta Boddu took to social media to share an incident where she came across a man standing guard by the Godavari river in Nashik and preventing people from throwing garbage into the river. Boddu identified him as Mr Patil.

She tweeted, "I saw this man stand on this road entire day with a whistle in hand to stop people from throwing Dussehra 'holy waste' in #Plastic bags into Godavari @Nashik"