Twitter Salutes Man For Not Letting People Dump Garbage In River
Chandra Kishore Patil has been doing this for the past five years.
They often say that not all heroes wear capes, some just stand quietly by river and prevent people from throwing garbage.
Recently, IFS officer Sweta Boddu took to social media to share an incident where she came across a man standing guard by the Godavari river in Nashik and preventing people from throwing garbage into the river. Boddu identified him as Mr Patil.
She tweeted, "I saw this man stand on this road entire day with a whistle in hand to stop people from throwing Dussehra 'holy waste' in #Plastic bags into Godavari @Nashik"
According to Hindustan Times, Chandra Kishore Patil resides in Indiranagar, Nashik and for the past five years, he has been standing by the river to prevent them from getting filthier. Patil does this every year during festivities.
"I stand beside the river from morning till 11 pm at night with a whistle and alert people not to throw garbage in the river. Many behave rudely with me, but I still pursue them not to do such things."Chandra Kishore Patil to Hindustan Times
However, doing this is not easy. People often resist and behave rudely with him. When this happens, Patil simply fills up a bottle with river water and asks them to take a sip from it. When they refuse, he tells them about water pollution and they go home convinced.
Social media users lauded Patil's commitment for doing his bit for the environment.
