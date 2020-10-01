Twitter Reacts To Milind Soman's Call to 'Kill Rapists In Public'

On 30 September, Twitter was abuzz with social media users expressing their disgust and shock over the events that unfolded in the aftermath of the Hathras rape victim's death. The victim died on 29 September, following which her body was allegedly cremated by the UP police without her family's consent. Among the many social media users and celebrities who spoke out was actor Milind Soman.

Soman tweeted, "Kill rapists in public." Many social media users supported Soman's tweet, while others disagreed.