Twitter Appalled at Centre’s Stance on Same-Sex Marriage 

Requesting for a dismissal of the petition by the court, the centre also said that the power to govern human relationships lies only in the "competent legislature" which has the "legislative wisdom to enact a law."

It claimed that any judicial interference in the matter will result in "complete havoc". The affidavit used the Supreme Courts judgement on the article 377 as precedent since it just decriminalised a particular behaviour but didn't legitimise the LGTBQ+ unions.

The statements have led to a range of reactions. Many users on Twitter have been calling out the government’s hypocrisy on the matter by using references of ancient Hindu texts to justify the age-old tradition of same sex marriages.

Member of Parliament Mahua Moitra called out the government on this, along with comedian Vir Das sharing a clip from his Netflix Special on the issue.

