Twitter on Kanpur Post Office Releasing Stamps Featuring Gangsters

Recently, a post office in Kanpur released 12 stamps each with faces of criminals Chhota Rajan and Munna Bajrangi, reported ANI. This was done under the 'My Stamp' scheme provided by the Indian Postal department which allows people to get customised stamps upon submission of an ID proof.

Postal dept provides the facility to get 'My Stamp' made, by submitting a form along with ID. Our employees should've been careful in verifying pics," said Himanshu Mishra, Chief Post Master, Kanpur.