10 Relatable Memes For Every IPL Fan

IPL 2020 is here and so are the memes.

Quint NEON
Updated
Social Buzz
2 min read
IPL 2020 kicked off on 19 September.
i

It's Indian Premier League (IPL) season again! But this time, things look a little different. Instead of stadiums filled with people cheering for the players, we now have pre-recorded sound tracks. But thanks to the 'new normal' that's making us work from home, many are actually able to catch the matches. So, if you're an IPL fan, here are 10 memes that you'll most definitely relate to.

When it's match time..

10 Relatable Memes For Every IPL Fan

Burn

10 Relatable Memes For Every IPL Fan

RCB fans might wanna say something..

10 Relatable Memes For Every IPL Fan

#IPL2020 is here to stay for a while

10 Relatable Memes For Every IPL Fan

You know who you are!

10 Relatable Memes For Every IPL Fan

Guilty as charged

10 Relatable Memes For Every IPL Fan
10 Relatable Memes For Every IPL Fan

Is it IPL? Is it 'Friends'? Who knows.

10 Relatable Memes For Every IPL Fan
10 Relatable Memes For Every IPL Fan

IPL fans vs. regular people

10 Relatable Memes For Every IPL Fan

Everyday

10 Relatable Memes For Every IPL Fan

The IPL 2020 kicked off on 19 September in the empty stadiums of United Arab Emirates (UAE) this year. IPL couldn't take place in India due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also Read
Twitter Mourns With Memes After Google Play Store Removes Paytm
Twitter Mourns With Memes After Google Play Store Removes Paytm
Published: 

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!