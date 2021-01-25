Twitter In Splits Over Actor Prosenjit as Netaji Confusion
There have been claims that Ram Nath Kovind unveiled a portrait of the actor as Netaji.
The President of India, on 23 January, unveiled a portrait of freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The day marked the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji and the painting was unveiled to commemorate the event.
However, soon after the President’s official Twitter handle posted photos from the function, there were claims that the portrait was not of the real Subhas Bose but of actor Prosenjit Chatterjee, who played Netaji in a Bengali film titled Gumnaami.
The Rashtrapati Bhavan as well as makers of the movie are yet to respond to the alleged mix-up, but that did not stop Twitter from having a field day.
Here are some of the funniest reactions that netizens have come up with:
