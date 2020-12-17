Support Pours in For UP Boy and Pet Dog Abandoned By Parents
Abandoned boy: Ankit and his dog Danny have been on their own for years now.
When a local photojournalist in Muzaffarnagar posted a picture of a boy and his dog sleeping on the street in one blanket, needless to say, the picture went viral. Soon, it was discovered that this young boy, Ankit, was abandoned by his mother while his father was in jail. Ankit looked after himself as well as his dog Danny by selling balloons and working at tea stalls, reported Times of India.
According to the tea stall owner, "The dog would be sitting in a corner as long as the boy worked here. Ankit is self-respecting and would never take anything for free, not even milk for his dog”.
Soon, this news reached local authorities and the office of the District Probation Officer (DPO) of Muzaffarnagar immediately took both Ankit and Danny under their care. Following this, they also issued an update on their official Twitter handle and mentioned how they were trying to look for his parents.
Abhishek Yadav, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) also mentioned that efforts were being made to enroll Ankit in Modern Police School if indeed no one turns up to help him, reported The Tribune.
Naturally, users on Twitter were overjoyed to find out that both Ankit and Danny were healthy and safe. Some even insisted on ensuring that they stay together throughout this whole process and are not separated due to any reason.
In a statement to The Tribune, Mohammad Mushfakeen, chief officer in the child and women welfare department, said, "After coming to know that the boy was under the care of the district police, we have taken him under our observation. He is now staying at a shelter home and is being counselled. Some families have approached us and are keen to adopt the child. We can give him to such a family under the policy of the government, called foster care, but first, we have to trace his family."
(With inputs from Times of India and The Tribune)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.