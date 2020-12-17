Support Pours in For UP Boy and Pet Dog Abandoned By Parents

When a local photojournalist in Muzaffarnagar posted a picture of a boy and his dog sleeping on the street in one blanket, needless to say, the picture went viral. Soon, it was discovered that this young boy, Ankit, was abandoned by his mother while his father was in jail. Ankit looked after himself as well as his dog Danny by selling balloons and working at tea stalls, reported Times of India.

According to the tea stall owner, "The dog would be sitting in a corner as long as the boy worked here. Ankit is self-respecting and would never take anything for free, not even milk for his dog”.

Soon, this news reached local authorities and the office of the District Probation Officer (DPO) of Muzaffarnagar immediately took both Ankit and Danny under their care. Following this, they also issued an update on their official Twitter handle and mentioned how they were trying to look for his parents.