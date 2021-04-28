Twitter Hails 'Silent Service' of Man Giving Free Food to the Poor

The news was shared by a user on Twitter.

Quint NEON
Published
Social Buzz
2 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Twitter Hails 'Silent Service' of Man Giving Free Food to the Poor</p></div>
i

In these gloomy times, where negativity is all around us, the selfless acts of a few kind, thoughtful individuals are sometimes all we need to uplift our moods.

A user on Twitter, Dr Sanjay Arora, recently shared the picture of a man offering free food to the homeless. He also mentioned how he had been engaging in this 'silent service' without any pomp or show-off, and only did this out of the goodness of his heart.

"Silent service, I spotted this Sardarji a couple of times on my walk. Quietly offering food to homeless without any fanfare. Today I requested him for a picture which he hesitatingly allowed. Huge respect for such selfless heros of the society," wrote Dr Arora.

Check out the full tweet here:

People on Twitter lauded the man's efforts and appreciated his selfness nature. Here is how they reacted:

Twitter Hails 'Silent Service' of Man Giving Free Food to the Poor

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Twitter Hails 'Silent Service' of Man Giving Free Food to the Poor

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Twitter Hails 'Silent Service' of Man Giving Free Food to the Poor

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Twitter Hails 'Silent Service' of Man Giving Free Food to the Poor

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Twitter Hails 'Silent Service' of Man Giving Free Food to the Poor

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Twitter Hails 'Silent Service' of Man Giving Free Food to the Poor

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Twitter Hails 'Silent Service' of Man Giving Free Food to the Poor

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Also Read

Man Spends 85 Lakh for 400 Metric Tonnes of O2, Twitter Applauds

Man Spends 85 Lakh for 400 Metric Tonnes of O2, Twitter Applauds

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!