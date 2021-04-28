Is It Ethical to Conduct IPL Amid COVID Surge? Twitter Discusses
Twitter debates the ethics of conducting IPL amid a national crisis.
Even before the IPL was scheduled to begin, there has been a debate going on for quite a while now that discusses whether it should have been conducted this year at all.
The main reason for this is the rising COVID19 cases. Most of the country has been forced into partial lockdowns and curfews, while the ones who are affected are scrambling all around looking for hospital beds, injections, medicines, and oxygen.
Amidst this, a lot of users on Twitter are arguing if it is ethical to have these matches in Delhi while the rest of the city struggles to cope with the ruins of COVID19.
Arguments have also been put forth about how it is plain insensitive to go ahead with the games. Even if they are not encroaching upon major essential resources, it is still disrespectful to the sentiment going around the nation, where thousands are grieving the death of loved ones.
Examples have also been cited about the past where sports were restricted when others nations were grappling with a country-wide crisis, and how it is necessary to do the same even now.
People in support of the games being conducted have highlighted two major points: The first one being that the IPL is actually a distraction during these tough times where negativity has engulfed the nation, and it is a small, if not significant source of entertainment and happiness for the people trying to deal with the crisis.
Their second argument is about how these games provide employment to many people who are benefitting from the sport being conducted, and how cancelling the IPL is not a solution to the crisis anyway.
Some have even pointed out how religious gatherings and political rallies are in full swing, and how, in comparison to these, IPL is doing no harm.
While this is true, it is not entirely valid since election rallies and religious gatherings are being equally condemned for their carelessness.
India, on Wednesday, reported 3,293 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the country’s death toll to 2,01,187, officially crossing the 2,00,000 death mark.
