Actors Donate Wedding Fund to COVID, Say ‘No Time to Celebrate’

Television actors Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma recently announced that they will be donating the money they had kept aside for their wedding towards the fight against COVID-19. Puja took to her Instagram to share a cute throwback photo of the couple.

She wrote, “Today was supposed to be our wedding but the situation is such that we have cancelled all our ceremonies although we had registered our marriage before a month so we are officially married and together forever now. With the blessing of our parents and grandparents we starting our new life need all of ur best wishes. Our family is happy and so are we but given circumstances our heart goes out to all the people who are fighting for their lives right now and to all the families who lost their loved ones.”