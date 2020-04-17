Actors Donate Wedding Fund to COVID, Say ‘No Time to Celebrate’
For most Indians, weddings are a big deal. It’s quite often a grand affair. However, for most couples, the COVID-19 lockdown has dampened their plans of having a lavish wedding. But this couple has found a silver lining even in these difficult times.
Television actors Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma recently announced that they will be donating the money they had kept aside for their wedding towards the fight against COVID-19. Puja took to her Instagram to share a cute throwback photo of the couple.
She wrote, “Today was supposed to be our wedding but the situation is such that we have cancelled all our ceremonies although we had registered our marriage before a month so we are officially married and together forever now. With the blessing of our parents and grandparents we starting our new life need all of ur best wishes. Our family is happy and so are we but given circumstances our heart goes out to all the people who are fighting for their lives right now and to all the families who lost their loved ones.”
She further adds that they are making a “small contribution” by donating the money kept aside for their wedding to those in need, “Our prayers with all of you and a small contribution from our side as the money we were to spend for our marriage function we are donating to people who are in need now.”
Not everyone can donate financially to the fight but that should not dampen your spirits. Always remember social distancing and staying home is one of the most important ways to contribute to the situation at hand.