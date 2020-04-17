Watch: Tiruppur Police Uses Drones To Encourage Social Distancing
Everyone is going out of their way to ensure that the novel coronavirus does not spread further. Be it with being extra careful while stepping out (or not stepping out at all) or making sure the things we get home are clean and virus-free. However, the police have a hard job - getting those who are unwilling to listen to stay home and practice social distancing. The Tiruppur police have started using drones to monitor and keep an eye on people, and recently released a hilarious video of the footage they’ve captured, which is sure to crack you up!
The video begins with serious-looking footage of police personnel using the drone, and all the places they monitor with it....till suddenly we jump into a playground of sorts. There’s a bunch of people who start running away after spotting the drone. As all of them scramble away in different directions, one of them stops mid-way as he realises his lungi has slipped away and squats trying to protect himself from the camera. Meanwhile, the footage has background dialogues of Tamil comedian Vadivelu's funny comic lines, adding to the whole comic-feel.
The man waits with the carrom board on his head, hoping the drone will leave, but eventually gives in, stands up and runs away himself. The video then cuts to the insides of a locality where people start running away after seeing the drone. The almost 2-minute long video is doing rounds on the internet - first for the creative way employed by the police to monitor crowds, and second, for the hilarious video, they've made out of it to warn people and encourage social distancing.
Meanwhile, the lockdown has been extended till 3 May, much to a lot of people’s dismay. However, it is important we understand that this is the need of the hour, and we must stay home to flatten the curve and ensure we do not become careers of the disease, in effect infecting those who are most vulnerable to the deadly virus.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
