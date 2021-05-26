This Man Paid Rs 18,000 to Fly Solo to Dubai on a 360-Seat Plane
Bhavesh Javeri, a businessman, paid Rs 18,000 for a Mumbai to Dubai flight.
Businessman Bhavesh Javeri was in for a pleasant surprise when he boarded the Emirates Boeing 777 plane from Mumbai to Dubai on May 19.
When he entered the aircraft, the air hostesses started clapping for him and that's when he found out that he was the only passenger on the 360-seat plane.
The 40-year old, who is a frequent flier, has taken over 240 flights in the past two decades from Mumbai to Dubai, and this one cost him just Rs 18,000.
"I have flown so much, but this is the best flight ever," said Javeri, as reported by The Times of India. He claims 18 is his lucky number, as he settles in seat 18 A, that he especially booked for himself. The commander thought Bhavesh would be skeptical about travelling alone, but was relieved to find that the businessman was more than happy to be a solo guest on the plane.
The crew even offered him a tour of the plane.
Since he was the only passenger, the crew even made special announcements for him, like: "Mr Javeri, please fasten your seatbelt," or "Mr Javeri, we are preparing to land".
Javeri is a businessman based in Dubai and he travels frequently for business. His parents live in Breach Candy, Mumbai.
(With inputs from The Times of India).
