This Desi Couple’s Drive-in Wedding in UK Amid COVID-19 Is Goals

Their wedding planner Saheli Mirpuri was initially surprised when the couple mentioned the drive-in idea as a joke. "As Asian wedding planners, we're used to large numbers, so it's been extremely difficult. But you've to get creative and think outside of the box," she told the BBC.

This truly out of the box idea has gotten other couples keen to try out a drive-in wedding as well. Mirpuri feels it could just be the "new trend."

(With inputs from BBC)