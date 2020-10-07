This Desi Couple’s Drive-in Wedding in UK Amid COVID-19 Is Goals
Upon arrival, the guests were welcomed with a cute hamper containing snacks and hand gel.
COVID-19 has been quite a literal roadblock when it comes to weddings. Across the world, people are trying to find ways to find a way around COVID-19 restrictions and live their lives. As far as weddings are concerned, we've seen quite a few virtual ones on Zoom, but a drive-in wedding? This one's probably a first.
A UK-based Indian couple, Roma Popat and Vinal Patel, recently tied the knot as their friends and family watched them celebrate from the comfort of their cars. Just like a drive-in theatre, guests sat in their cars and watched the wedding ceremony live on big screens at the venue. The newly wed couple then rode around in a golf cart and waved at their guests, reported BBC.
As far as the food is concerned, they could order food via a website. It would then get delivered by waiters.
“Both of us had the most amazing day and we have since had so many calls and messages from guests saying how much they enjoyed the experience and felt part of it.”Roma Popat and Vinal Patel, in a statement
They also said, "It literally meant everything to us to have everyone there, albeit in a slightly different way to the one we envisaged. It's a day we'll never forget."
Their wedding planner Saheli Mirpuri was initially surprised when the couple mentioned the drive-in idea as a joke. "As Asian wedding planners, we're used to large numbers, so it's been extremely difficult. But you've to get creative and think outside of the box," she told the BBC.
This truly out of the box idea has gotten other couples keen to try out a drive-in wedding as well. Mirpuri feels it could just be the "new trend."
(With inputs from BBC)
