Travel Like a Boss: How a Woman Booked an Entire Business Cabin Just for Her Dog

The dog, named 'Bela', a Maltese snowy furball boarded the Air India flight AI-671 early on Wednesday morning. Reportedly, the J-class cabin on Air India A320 aircraft has 12 seats and the average cost of a business class ticket on this 2-hour long flight from Mumbai to Chennai ranges from Rs 18,000 to Rs 20,000. The dog owner booked all the seats for her dog to travel comfortably.

It should be noted that unlike other flights’ policies, Air India is the only Indian airline which allows small pets like cats, dogs and birds on flight under certain conditions. A passenger is allowed to travel with two of his/her pets and the pet will be traveling in the cabin or in the cargo hold depending on its size. The pet should be perfectly healthy and the owner must carry the rabies vaccination certificate.