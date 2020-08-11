Using a Refrigerator Plate for Online Classes? Ultimate Jugaad!
Netizens are impressed!
Indians and jugaad go hand in hand. Recently, a Twitter user shared a photo of an Indian teacher's very jugaadu way of taking classes online.
In the photo, the teacher can be seen using a refrigerator tray to take online classes. She is balancing the tray on two boxes. She has placed her phone on the tray with the camera facing the bottom so that it can capture whatever she is writing on the paper below the tray.
"A teacher using a refrigerator tray to teach online. #Teachinghacks #onlineeducation"
The tweet has over 4,000 likes and the woman is being lauded by everyone for her creativity.
Amids the pandemic, schools and colleges across the country have had to move online. This is a relatively unexplored avenue for most teachers in India. Moreover, many are not equipped with the right resources to take classes online. But it's incredibly refreshing to same them try and innovate and make the best of things anyway!
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.