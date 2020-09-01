Teacher Explains 'Volcano' With Sound Effects, Twitter Loves It
His students will never get bored!
In the last few months, much of teaching has moved online. Virtual classes come with their own set of barriers and benefits. However, this drastic change has made teachers try out innovative methods of teaching, with jugaad being at the top of the list. From climbing trees to get signal to using a fridge tray, teachers are only getting more creative.
Recently, a video of a teacher explaining the concept of volcanic eruption to his students went viral on Twitter. Netizens were pleasantly surprised by his energy and creativity. The Marathi-speaking teacher also makes really creative sound effects in the video, like "khada khada khada" to explain the topic.
The video was shared by IFS Susanta Nanda with the caption, "I regret not having studied under him. Teacher teaching VOLCANO in online class...."
Netizens absolutely loved his energy and were in awe of the teacher.
