Teacher Explains 'Volcano' With Sound Effects, Twitter Loves It

Recently, a video of a teacher explaining the concept of volcanic eruption to his students went viral on Twitter. Netizens were pleasantly surprised by his energy and creativity. The Marathi-speaking teacher also makes really creative sound effects in the video, like "khada khada khada" to explain the topic.

The video was shared by IFS Susanta Nanda with the caption, "I regret not having studied under him. Teacher teaching VOLCANO in online class...."