Tamil Nadu Gets a Woman Driver As Part of New Ambulance Service
According to the government release, this ambulance service is a 'first' in the country.
On Monday, a woman was appointed as an ambulance driver by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami, reported news agency Press Trust of India. M Veeralakshmi, the woman driver, was appointed as a part of the newly launched '108' ambulances meant to improve the emergency medical services in the state. According to the government release, this ambulance service is a 'first' in the country.
On 24 March, Palaniswami had made an announcement that, in order to strengthen the '108' ambulance emergency services, Rs 125 crore would be spent in the procurement of 500 new ambulances.
In the first phase, 90 ambulances and 10 blood collection vehicles have been procured at an estimated cost of Rs 20.65 croreand Rs 3.09 crore respectively.
India is one of the worst-hit countries by the COVID-19 pandemic. 69,921 new cases were reported on 31 August, taking India's total tally to 36,91,166. Healthcare professionals are working long hours and the fight to slow down the spread of the coronavirus is still on. Vaccine trials are on their way.
On 1 September, guidelines of 'Unlock 4' have been put into place until 30 September. The Centre on Saturday, 29 August, announced guidelines for ‘Unlock 4’ in which they said that there will be no lockdown outside containment zones and have allowed metro train services resume operations.
(With inputs from PTI)
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.