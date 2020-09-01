Tamil Nadu Gets a Woman Driver As Part of New Ambulance Service

India is one of the worst-hit countries by the COVID-19 pandemic. 69,921 new cases were reported on 31 August, taking India's total tally to 36,91,166. Healthcare professionals are working long hours and the fight to slow down the spread of the coronavirus is still on. Vaccine trials are on their way.

On 1 September, guidelines of 'Unlock 4' have been put into place until 30 September. The Centre on Saturday, 29 August, announced guidelines for ‘Unlock 4’ in which they said that there will be no lockdown outside containment zones and have allowed metro train services resume operations.

(With inputs from PTI)