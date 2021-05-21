Tamil Nadu: Priests Offer Prayer to 'Corona Devi' to End COVID-19

Bizarre never ends in India, and when combined with a pandemic, it seems that the situation keeps getting worse. In lieu of COVID-19, we have seen numerous ways in which people are coming up with solutions to end the pandemic. They have taken the onus to end COVID-19, or at least make a shot at it, at the cost of their common sense.

In a new incident that has come up, it is seen how priests in Tamil Nadu are offering prayers to a deity they have called 'Corona Devi'. The temple has been set up in Coimbatore and priests are seen praying to the Goddess to end the pandemic.

"We are continuously praying to 'Corona Devi' to show mercy on us and help us get rid of this virus," said one of the temple priests in a statement to ANI.