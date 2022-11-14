'Sweety Weds Sheru': Gurugram Couple Invites 100 Baraatis To Dog Wedding
The ceremony was complete with dhols and Haldi, as well.
In news of bizarre occurrences, a Gurugram couple conducted an elaborate Hindu wedding ceremony for their pet dog, Sweety. The formerly stray dog was married to their neighbor's pet dog, Sheru. The couple invited 100 guests to the event, and the evening included baraatis, dhols and a Haldi ceremony, as well.
Speaking to ANI, the pet parents detailed how they sent 100 invitation cards to Jile Singh Colony, their neighborhood in Palam Vihar Extension.
I am a pet lover and as a couple, we used to take care of pets. I don’t have a child so Sweety is our kid. Everyone used to say that we should get Sweety married. We discussed it and then eventually a programme was made in just 4 days. We decided to follow all rituals.RANI
Rani (also known as Savita), Sweety's guardian recollected, "My husband used to go to the temple and feed animals and one day a stray dog followed him and came to us 3 years back. We named her Sweety."
Sheru's guardian, Manita added, "We have been together with Sheru for the last eight years. We have always treated him like our child. we discussed with our neighbours about the marriage of our dogs casually but then we suddenly got serious about it.”
Sharing their thoughts on how people reacted to the ceremony, Manita responded, "Some people like it and some people don’t. We are not concerned at all. We just followed what we desired" while Rani remarked, "People used to say that police will pick us and put us in Jail but we are not bothered. Since we are a childless couple and this is our only happiness, today my husband is happy as we are getting Sweety married.”
