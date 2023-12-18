Sushi Pizza to Spaghetti Sandwich: Bizarre Dishes That Went Viral In 2023

There are all sorts of people in the world, and with that comes all sorts of strange cravings. There is no end to what someone might consider palatable, and what food you would consider a crime against humanity.

In such peculiar times, social media has given us a new outlook towards what is considered ‘stupid food.’ A Reddit thread has taken many of its users on a hilarious ride to define what entails chaotic food ideas.

Would you consider burger swimming in a pool of cheese ‘stupid’? Do you have a preference for conflating Italian and Japanese cuisines? If yes, then you are more open to ideas than the rest of us.

Here’s a list of some chaotic food combinations that had most of the internet bemused this year.