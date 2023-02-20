Student Crashes Stranger's Wedding For Free Food; Netizens Laud Groom's Response
The longing for free food when you're a hostel resident >>
In news that can be best described as 'Made for TV', a video has gone viral of a student gatecrashing a stranger's wedding for free food. The clip shows him sitting beside the grooming and talking to him in Hindi.
The student said, “I have come to your wedding. I don’t know what your name is or where you live. I live in a hostel nearby and didn’t cook today. Since I was hungry, I came to your wedding reception to eat. I thought of informing you".
After congratulating the groom on his wedding, he seeks permission to eat - upon which the groom asks him to pack some food and take it for his friends living in the hostel, as well.
Take a look:
Since the time of uploading, the video has garnered 36,98,362 views and 4,06,412 likes. Most netizens are praising the groom's benevolence and their heartwarming conversation.
While one Instagram user commented about how the groom's response made them cry, another wrote that both the men seem to have a clear heart.
Take a look at how netizens are reacting here:
Topics: Viral Viral Videos
