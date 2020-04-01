Odisha Government Sanctions Rs 54 Lakh to Feed Stray Animals
The government of Odisha, in a bid to help stray animals in various cities and towns across the state, has sanctioned Rs 54 lakh for their food. As the country continues to observe a nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak, thousands of stray animals have been starving in search of food.
The animals who are having a hard time finding food for themselves, especially since markets, restaurants and hotels remain shut until the lockdown also needed to be rescued.
The Chief Ministers Office tweeted, "Appreciate @speak_animals for coming forward to feed the hungry animals who are without food due to #21DaysLockDown. Such compassionate gesture during the hour of crisis helps in mitigating the sufferings of these voiceless.”
Meanwhile, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation has been granted Rs 20,000 per day for feeding the animals. The urban local bodies of Cuttack, Berhampur, Rourkela and Sambalpur will get Rs 10,000 daily for the purpose, the official said, adding that the municipalities will get Rs 5,000 each.
Finally, it’s good to know that we’re looking after everyone in the time of such a dire crisis!
