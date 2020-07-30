Villain on Screen, Hero IRL: 5 Times Sonu Sood Won Our Hearts
Happy birthday, Sonu Sood!
Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has been all over the news for the past few months and no, it has nothing to do with his career in films. He might be a villain on screen but in real life, he's turned out to be our biggest hero. Ever since the lockdown was put into effect, Sood has been at the forefront of the battle. While some of us stay home and contribute by social distancing, Sood has been going out into the world and helping anyone and everyone. Don't believe it? Just take a look at his Twitter account!
So, as the actor turns a year older, it only makes sense to revisit his journey so far. Bollywood actors seldom take their social responsibilities as seriously as Sood does, and it's worth every bit of appreciation.
1. When Sonu Sood Didn't Even Flinch Before Giving Up His Juhu Hotel
In April, Sonu Sood took to Instagram to share that he had made his hotel in Juhu, Mumbai, available to healthcare workers. The property was offered to nurses, doctors, paramedical staff and others, administering treatment to people who have contracted the novel coronavirus. Sonu took to Instagram to share this development. “We are all in this together. let’s come forward and support them,” read a part of the post.
2. Sonu Sood's Own Version of 'Jaadu Ki Jhappi' For 'Munnabhai MBBS' Actor
In June, Sonu Sood stepped forward to help his R... Rajkumar co-star Surendra Rajan. Rajan had come to Mumbai to shoot a web series when the lockdown was announced in March and had been stranded in the city ever since. According to a report in Navbharat Times, Sonu Sood had assured him that he’d send Rajan back to his hometown of Satna before 18 June.
3. When Sonu Sood Helped Bombay's Idli Vendors Find Their Way Home
On 6 June, Sood arranged for buses for Idli vendors of Tamil Nadu to go back home. One of the vendors also thanked him with aarti, once again proving that humanity is priceless.
4. The One Time Maharashtra Police Needed Help, Sonu Sood Was There
Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic became a big deal, it's the cops and the doctors who have been our source of strength and motivation. But we forget that even they might need a helping hand sometimes.
In July, the actor donated 25,000 face shields to Maharashtra police personnel. Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh had taken to Twitter to share the news and thank Sonu Sood for the gesture.
5. Sonu Sood's Endless Efforts For The Migrant Workers
Sonu Sood started out by helping migrant workers reach home. Since then, he has diversified his efforts - from Maharashtra police to idli vendors and more. But even amidst all this chaos and energy, Sood still hasn't forgotten his roots. He continues to help out migrant workers in evolving ways.
After feeding over 45,000 migrants on the streets and arranging buses for them to go home, Sood set up a toll-free helpline for migrants to easily ask for help in May. Recently, he also launched an app that would help migrant workers find employment at a time when they have been rendered helpless.
