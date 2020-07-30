Villain on Screen, Hero IRL: 5 Times Sonu Sood Won Our Hearts

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has been all over the news for the past few months and no, it has nothing to do with his career in films. He might be a villain on screen but in real life, he's turned out to be our biggest hero. Ever since the lockdown was put into effect, Sood has been at the forefront of the battle. While some of us stay home and contribute by social distancing, Sood has been going out into the world and helping anyone and everyone. Don't believe it? Just take a look at his Twitter account!

So, as the actor turns a year older, it only makes sense to revisit his journey so far. Bollywood actors seldom take their social responsibilities as seriously as Sood does, and it's worth every bit of appreciation.