10 Tweets From Jammu & Kashmir That Will Simply Melt Your Heart

On Wednesday, the Jammu and Kashmir administration revoked the ban on social media in the region, which had been put into place almost seven months ago. This measure was taken after the abrogation of Article 370 - a policy change that effectively took away its special status and divided it into two union territories. However, unfortunately, even this freedom has come with its limitations as residents have access only to 2G speed.

After seven months of muted voices and unheard pleas, this is how citizens of the two regions are now celebrating and reacting on social media.