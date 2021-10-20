Watch: Sikh Men Use Turbans to Rescue Hiker From Waterfall in Canada

In a statement to NBC news, Kuljinder explains how they first tried to contact an emergency number and ask for help, but could not do so as there was no cell phone service in the park.

“Five young males hiking past rendered them aid by taking their turbans off, tying them together and making one long rope,” said Rick Laing, who is the manager of the Search and Rescue team. Before the team could make it there, the men had saved the hiker.

Laing also mentioned that the hiker had ignored many guidelines by going into the waterfall. In fact, the waterfall was behind a fenced area to prevent people from going in it.