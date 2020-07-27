Shekhar Gupta’s Bollywood Exposé Garners Mixed Reactions
Some users are praising the article, others are questioning the timing.
On 25 July, media outlet The Print published an article by journalist Shekhar Gupta titled 'It’s a dirty picture — that’s what Sushant Singh Rajput’s death reminds us about Bollywood.' A firsthand account by the writer, Gupta shares his personal experience of having worked closely with Bollywood celebrities as a part of Screen Awards, during his time with The Indian Express Group. The article, touted as an expose of Bollywood's toxic clieque culture, has garnered mixed reactions on the internet. While many are applauding Gupta for writing something so brutally honest, others are conflicted over the timing of the piece.
Take a look:
Recently, AR Rahman opened up about how he feels there are "gangs" working against him in the industry and preventing him from working on Bollywood films.
Indian badminton player Gutta Jwala pointed out that "Why was this not told then...maybe it would have helped the system to get better.... Ten years too late for this....maybe!!"
Filmmakr Onir tweeted, "How is it fearless when you have felicitated the wrong to talk about it after you have quit and nothing to loose. Its convenient and seeking attention and accolade . It’s also a little like blaming the person who receives a bribe and not the one who corrupts by giving it ."
Another user expressed, "I have an opinion. To me it seems Shekhar took advantage of the current crisis to clear up his conscience. Weight of guilt goes up with age. I would have applauded this if the ugly side of Bollywood was revealed earlier. Maybe just maybe we won’t be mourning Sushant."
