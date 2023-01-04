Here Are 16 Honest Thoughts I Had While Watching 'Shark Tank India 2'

Shark Tank India; watching this show is 50% trying to understand what everyone is trying to say, 25% nodding along to terms you clearly don’t understand, and 25% realising why you might never run a successful business (okay maybe that’s just a me thing).

1. The second season of Shark Tank India is an all-in-one buffet of everything you’ve ever watched on Indian TV. Bas saas bahu aur saazish baaki hai. There are Indian Idol and KBC-esque sob story documentaries now. The only thing they had me thinking is: can you imagine making a whole documentary about someone’s story and then just…not giving them funding?

But I guess there is something inherently dramatic about asking someone their entire life story only to say, "Nah, thanks anyway".