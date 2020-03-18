Separated by Coronavirus, People Are Finding Ways to Connect

Courtesy of the novel coronavirus, countries like China, Italy, Iran, Spain, and France are currently on lockdown. Amidst this pandemic situation and an almost worldwide lockdown, people are struggling to meet their loved ones. From nurses to doctors and more, people in quarantine are trying their best to reach out to their near and dear ones without putting anyone at risk. Here are a few heartbreaking (or heartwarming, depending on how you see it) instances of love and longing in the time of a COVID-19 scare from across the world.