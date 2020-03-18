Separated by Coronavirus, People Are Finding Ways to Connect
Courtesy of the novel coronavirus, countries like China, Italy, Iran, Spain, and France are currently on lockdown. Amidst this pandemic situation and an almost worldwide lockdown, people are struggling to meet their loved ones. From nurses to doctors and more, people in quarantine are trying their best to reach out to their near and dear ones without putting anyone at risk. Here are a few heartbreaking (or heartwarming, depending on how you see it) instances of love and longing in the time of a COVID-19 scare from across the world.
1. Who Said You Can’t Share Joy?
A newly engaged US woman showed up at the window of a nursing home where her grandfather was admitted due to dementia. Her reason was simple: she just wanted to show him her engagement ring! The duo was seen sharing a very emotional moment of pure joy.
2. Air Hugs All The Way
During the recent COVID-19 outbreak in China, this video of a nurse giving an 'air hug' to her 9-year-old daughter left people teary-eyed.
3. You’re Never Too Old to Have Fun
This elderly couple had planned their anniversary on a cruise which got cancelled because of the pandemic. So they decided to stay at home and make the most of what they had.
4. Long Live Millie!
This woman had to celebrate her 100th birthday in a nursing home, but she wasn’t alone!
5. Love Can Truly Conquer All
This elderly US woman went viral for talking to her husband through the window of an isolation ward.
6. The Real Heroes
A nurse in Chine was assigned in the isolation ward of one of the hospitals during the coronavirus outbreak. She met her son after a month, but still couldn't touch him.
7. This One Will Melt Your Heart
A Connecticut couple was separated by COVID-19 so the husband showed up with flowers, balloons and a poster to wish his wife their 69th wedding anniversary. The sign read, "I've loved you 67 years and still do. Happy Anniversary."
8. Not All Stories Are Hopeful But They’re All Worthy
This 30-year-old Indian man helplessly watched through the window of an isolation ward as the body of his father was being taken home for the last rites.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)