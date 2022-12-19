Sargam Koushal Bags The Mrs World 2022 Title; Netizens Celebrate Her Win
One Twitter user pointed out, "This news was missed because of FIFA."
Hailing from Jammu & Kashmir, Sargam Koushal goes down in history by bagging the Mrs World title on 18 December in Las Vegas. India wins the crown back after 21 years, with this win. After beating contestants from over 63 countries, Koushal defeated Mrs Polynesia and secured the title.
Taking to Instagram, the former teacher shared the video of her being declared winner with the caption, "The long wait is over, it’s after 21 years we have the CROWN back!"
In no time, social media was buzzing with love and support for Koushal. While one Twitter user pointed out, "This news was missed because of FIFA. Congratulations Sargam" another exclaimed, "After 21 years crown to India!"
Check out how others reacted here:
