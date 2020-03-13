3 Months Into 2020 & We Have Many Reasons to #CancelEverything
Believe it or not, it’s only been *drumroll* THREE MONTHS of 2020. Actually, scratch that. March has only begun, so it’s actually BARELY three months but it sure does feel like a whole year has passed. So who’s ready to #CancelEverything for the rest of the year and just skip to the end of 2020? I know I am.
Recently, #CancelEverything started trending on Twitter as netizens began panicking over the coronavirus pandemic that’s steadily marking its territory across the globe. But while the world panics about coronavirus (and the climate crisis), India has a lot more on its plate. Sure, COVID-19 is a major cause of concern in a country where most people don’t have access to adequate healthcare facilities, but it’s still only one of the many things that have made 2020 so painful.
Let’s take a look at everything that’s made 2020 feel like absolute garbage:
JNU Violence Forgotten
For most Indians, the start to this year was incredibly stressful as violence broke out in Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). The incident occurred on 5 January as masked goons entered the campus and attacked students. The incident left JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh gravely injured. But what’s even more shameful is that, even after two months, very little follow-up action has been taken. There have been no arrests made so far and in light of everything that has happened since January, it seems unlikely.
A Bloody February for Northeast Delhi
We were only just recovering from the JNU incident when communal violence broke out in northeast Delhi and left many stunned by just how little the government was doing to keep things in check. Houses were torched, journalists assaulted, mosques burned down. While many of us sat and panic-scrolled through our phones during the violence, a total of 53 lives were lost in Delhi. And all of this, right under the nose of an international guest. Coincidentally, the violence clashed with the visit of US President Donald Trump. Here’s hoping history remembers this incident for the black mark of shame it truly is.
HC Judge Gets Transferred For.. Doing His Job
In late February, we woke up to the news of High Court judge, Justice S Muralidhar, suddenly being transferred to the Punjab and Haryana High Court. Under ordinary circumstances, this wouldn’t have been a cause of concern but we couldn’t help but notice the timing of it. Just before this transfer, Justice Muralidhar had pulled up the government for its inaction regarding the violence breaking out in Delhi. Now no one’s saying the two are related, but it did seem fishy...
When WHO Stepped Up And Declared Coronavirus a ‘Pandemic’
Come March, a new crisis suddenly became more real when the World Health Organisation (WHO) officially declared the coronavirus outbreak a ‘pandemic’ due to the sudden increase in the number of COVID-19 cases globally.
Well, nothing says apocalypse like local chemists running out of necessities and people walking around with masks on their face.
COVID-19 Gets To India
On 12 March, India registered its first death caused by the coronavirus. The 76-year-old man hailed from Karanataka’s Kalburgi. The Union Health Ministry has also declared that so far 75 people in the country have tested positive for COVID-19.
India’s is certainly *trying* to get a grip of the situation but the process has its own loopholes and with every passing day, our coronavirus count seems to be steadily on the rise.
A Cabinet With No Women in 2020??
Sometimes the bar is very low and even then politicians leave us disappointed. In February, following Aam Aadmi Party’s victory in Delhi, we witnessed a total exclusion of women from Kejriwal's cabinet. Despite having eight strong women running as AAP candidates, Kejriwal conveniently just ignored the importance of female representation in the state government of the country’s capital? Honestly, it’s just hard to even believe that we’re living in the second decade of the twenty-first century when this is the kind of stuff we’re letting men get away with.
The Collapse of Yes Bank
While an actual disease outbreak was being dealt with, 2020 witnessed the fall of one of India’s leading finance companies and it was, perhaps, one of our worst nightmares come to life. Currently, Yes Bank is under moratorium by the Reserve Bank of India. So all Yes Bank account holders have been barred from making withdrawals over Rs 50,000 per day.
The Downfall of the Rupee
Just this morning (13 February), we woke up to a literal new low as the Indian rupee tumbled to Rs 74.50 against the US Dollar. Ever since the beginning of 2020, the coronavirus outbreak hasn’t been the best time for the markets. The Rupee’s decline also sent the stocks into a bear market. Considering the Indian economy’s situation *before* coronavirus, it’s safe to assume that this isn’t the best thing to happen to us.
To think that it’s only the beginning of this year...
