Rare Yellow 'Albino' Turtle Spotted In Bengal Stuns Twitter
Here's what netizens thought of the turtle at first glance.
Nature always has a way of surprising humans. Recently, a rare yellow turtle was spotted in West Bengal. Indian Forest Services officer Debashish Sharma took to social media to share the discovery.
He shared photos of the turtle with the caption, "Today a Yellow Turtle was rescued from a Pond in Burdwan,WB. It's one kind of a rarely occuring Flapshell Turtle."
He further added that it's an albino turtle and the unique colour can be attributed to some kind of "genetic mutation" or "congenital disorder" or absence of "tyrosine pigment."
"It's an albino kind whose peculiar yellow colour is may be bcoz of either some genetic mutation or congenital disorder due to absence of tyrosine pigment."
Another IFS officer Rames Pandey also shared the photos. Shedding more light on the incident he wrote, "This is the second incident in the recent past when Yellow Flapshell Turtle has been found. Before this one Yellow Flapshell turtle was found in Balasore, Odisha. Still not very clear whether a new species or albinism or mutant albino."
Social media users were impressed as well as puzzled by the rare occurrence.
Take a look:
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.