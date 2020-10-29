Rare Yellow 'Albino' Turtle Spotted In Bengal Stuns Twitter

Here's what netizens thought of the turtle at first glance.

Quint NEON
Published
Social Buzz
2 min read
Rare Yellow 'Albino' Turtle Rescued In Bengal Stuns Twitter
i

Nature always has a way of surprising humans. Recently, a rare yellow turtle was spotted in West Bengal. Indian Forest Services officer Debashish Sharma took to social media to share the discovery.

He shared photos of the turtle with the caption, "Today a Yellow Turtle was rescued from a Pond in Burdwan,WB. It's one kind of a rarely occuring Flapshell Turtle."

He further added that it's an albino turtle and the unique colour can be attributed to some kind of "genetic mutation" or "congenital disorder" or absence of "tyrosine pigment."

"It's an albino kind whose peculiar yellow colour is may be bcoz of either some genetic mutation or congenital disorder due to absence of tyrosine pigment."

Rare Yellow 'Albino' Turtle Spotted In Bengal Stuns Twitter
(Photo: Twitter)

Another IFS officer Rames Pandey also shared the photos. Shedding more light on the incident he wrote, "This is the second incident in the recent past when Yellow Flapshell Turtle has been found. Before this one Yellow Flapshell turtle was found in Balasore, Odisha. Still not very clear whether a new species or albinism or mutant albino."

Social media users were impressed as well as puzzled by the rare occurrence.

Take a look:

Rare Yellow 'Albino' Turtle Spotted In Bengal Stuns Twitter
(Photo: Twitter)
Rare Yellow 'Albino' Turtle Spotted In Bengal Stuns Twitter
(Photo: Twitter)
Rare Yellow 'Albino' Turtle Spotted In Bengal Stuns Twitter
(Photo: Twitter)
Rare Yellow 'Albino' Turtle Spotted In Bengal Stuns Twitter
(Photo: Twitter)
Rare Yellow 'Albino' Turtle Spotted In Bengal Stuns Twitter
(Photo: Twitter)
Rare Yellow 'Albino' Turtle Spotted In Bengal Stuns Twitter
(Photo: Twitter)
Also Read
US Senators Mispronounce Sundar Pichai's Name, Twitter Is Furious
US Senators Mispronounce Sundar Pichai's Name, Twitter Is Furious

Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.

The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!